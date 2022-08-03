A Ballarat parent says she is mortified that videos of bullying at her child's school are being spread on social media.
The issue came to a head on Monday when a Year 7 girl was filmed allegedly attacking a Year 10 girl with scissors at Mount Rowan College in Wendouree, hacking off a huge chunk of her long hair.
The video has since been distributed widely on social media.
Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident.
"It has been reported that a 15-year-old female had her hair cut off by a 13-year-old female," Victoria Police said in a statement.
"It's believed to be linked to another incident which occurred last week between the two females, which involved another reported assault.
"Police are working closely with the school, Department of Education and DFFH to investigate the incidents."
The parent 'Marie' told The Courier she felt sick after seeing footage of the girls pulling each other's hair, and the later hair-cutting incident - her children are not in the videos described.
There have been multiple videos of bullying filmed at the school in recent weeks, two of which have been seen by The Courier.
In the videos, groups of students can be seen gathering around a bullying incident, boasting about the filming.
Marie, who did not want to reveal her real name in order to protect her child, said the school had a 'no phones' policy, but she believed it was poorly adhered to.
She said she had approached the school a number of times about bullying incidents in the past.
"If you touch someone there should be repercussions," she said.
"Assault is assault. There should also be more respect for students and more respect for teachers.
"Someone needs to step up and say: enough is enough."
The parent also had a message for the family of the Year 10 victim.
"We don't have to put up with this alone," she said.
"We need to support each other and do something about it."
An Education Department spokesperson said it had an extensive range of resources to educate students on the harm caused by bullying and harassment, including resources on engaging with digital technology.
"Our schools have zero tolerance for any form of bullying or violence and will always take appropriate action if an incident occurs. The health, safety and wellbeing of our students is always our top priority," they said.
"Assault is a criminal offence and where necessary the Department works closely with the school to ensure the matter is appropriately reported to police."
The Courier has contacted the Mount Rowan Secondary College principal, who directed enquiries to the education department.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or go to www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
