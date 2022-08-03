THESE footballers hope their bright pink socks will get people talking - the statement has definitely given them plenty to think about.
North Ballarat girls teams are rallying support for Breast Cancer Network Australia, a national not-for-profit that supports people affected by the disease.
Advertisement
For the North girls, this is also about awareness.
North under-18 co-captains Mollie Tigchelaar, Jess Norton, Charlotte Hill and Emma Jowett said they hoped their efforts might spark interest and attention among other clubs in Ballarat.
This is one key factor they have missed the past two pandemic-interrupted seasons - using football to learn and share about big issues in their community.
"We're raising awareness for breast cancer and that hits quite close to home for a lot of people," Ms Norton said. "It is super important as a girls club to be raising awareness for women's health, too."
Ms Jowett added the pink theme was also a chance to remind young women to be more aware of breast cancer.
Ballarat-based McGrath breastcare nurse Joylene Fletcher has long urged mothers to teach young daughters how to detect possible breast cancer and to set healthy habits and body awareness early.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting Australian women but Australia does have one of the world's best breast cancer survival rates. The risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer over a lifetime is one in seven for women and one in 555 for men, according to BCNA.
North girls had a special team dinner this week to listen to stories from breast cancer survivors. Ms Tigchelaar said hearing direct from someone who experienced breast cancer added importance to their mission and a little extra inspiration.
North's pink sports day will be against one of the girls' arch rivals, Redan on Sunday in the final home and away game for the season. For the under-18s, this will be a top-of-the-table clash against the undefeated Lions.
Ms Hill said this all added to the importance of what they were aiming to achieve.
"Redan are our rivals and it's always very close, which makes this [pink sports day] even more of a motivator and the concept behind it," Ms Hill said. "Football is about more than just playing."
To support the North girls' fundraising campaign, visit: pinksportsday.bcna.org.au. They want to help ensure no woman, man or family faces their breast cancer journey alone.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.