Person dead after medical episode causes Mair Street crash

A person has died after a medical episode caused them to crash into parked car on Mair Street on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the scene near the Bakery Hill shopping centre about 3.40pm.
It's understood the driver of the car was found dead.
Police confirmed they are not investigating, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Mair Street was briefly closed to traffic in the afternoon.
