The Courier
Updated

Commonwealth Games heartache for two Ballarat athletes as illness strikes

Updated August 4 2022 - 12:45am, first published August 3 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ILL: Ballarat hopes Kathryn Mitchell and Stewart McSweyn are both late withdrawals from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

REIGNING Commonwealth Games javelin champion Kathryn Mitchell and middle-distance running medal favourite Stewart McSweyn have both been forced to pull out of Birmingham action with illness.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.