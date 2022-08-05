A WHOLE range of adventures have been building for three years to this moment: a giant charity book sale.
Rotary Club of Ballarat East is opening up its collection at Ballarat Airport on Saturday in a bid to get back making a difference for the community by offering a wide range of pre-loved books.
Children's books, novels, cooking recipes, gardening advice, arts and crafts, history and biographies are included in the Rotary club's sale.
Rotary Club of Ballarat East member Phil Mann said it had been tough, as a club, through the COVID-19 lockdowns to get projects off the ground.
At the same time, there were plenty of people cleaning out their house or moving, who had generously replenished the club's book supplies.
This will be the club's first book sale since winter 2019.
"We've just been accumulating books and we've had a lot of individuals donating who have heard about us," Mr Mann said.
"We have a great relationships with City of Ballarat's municipal libraries that whenever they get a new shipment of books and need to make room, they send books to us knowing we can send them overseas or sell them here in Ballarat and directly support local charities."
All money raised from the bumper sale this weekend will support Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute.
The Ballarat-based institute is the only cancer research centre in regional Australia. FECRI receives no government funding and relies on philanthropy and community fundraising for its internationally-recognised research.
The Institute, at Ballarat Technology Park, is globally-renowned for work on immunology with 15 staff and five PhD candidates from Federation University.
There is also a chance to support FECRI with basketball this Saturday with Phoenix College's year 12 VCAL class teaming up with Ballarat Miners to raise awareness in a home game at Selkirk Stadium.
For those seeking a book bargain, Rotary Club of Ballarat East's book sale is in shed 44 at Ballarat Airport on Saturday, 10am-1pm.
