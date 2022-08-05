The Courier

Rotary Club of Ballarat East hosts giant charity book sale for Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
August 5 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STACKING UP: Rotary Club of Ballarat East's Phil Mann and David Stokes prepares to host its first book sale in three years. Picture: Luke Hemer

A WHOLE range of adventures have been building for three years to this moment: a giant charity book sale.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.