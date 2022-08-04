Buninyong businesses have thrown their support behind the plan for a new wedding and events venue at the town's former fire station.
A planning application to convert the site at 307 Learmonth Street into a wedding and events venue, named Ivory Pavilion, is currently being advertised with the City of Ballarat.
It is proposed the venue will hold a maximum of 110 patrons and will contain a large main function room, small bar, dance floor, bridal suite and green room, and beer garden with a marquee.
It is expected to operate between 4pm and 11pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A large proportion of its opening hours fall outside the regular peak hours of other businesses, the application states.
The planning application addresses the venue's liquor licence, noise levels and car parking.
It states the venue will be under a renewable limited liquor licence and a sound limiter will be installed with music only to be played inside the venue.
With no on-site parking provided, the site will rely on surrounding off-street and off-street car parking spaces and public transport.
The application states the Buninyong Uniting Church and Buninyong Childcare Centre has offered to share car parking spaces.
"Parking surveys indicated there is sufficient excess capacity and that acquiring 33 additional car parking spaces is not considered to be a hassle," a car parking demand assessment says.
Alyssa and Travis Strangwick have signed a 15-year lease of the former Buninyong fire station site after it was sold to a Melbourne investor in March.
Ms Strangwick said she had spoken to many Buninyong business owners and they were supportive of Ivory Pavilion and were listed on its wedding directory.
She said the businesses, including the Shared Table and Buninyong Pizza and Hamburger House, could work in partnership with Ivory Pavilion to provide a catering service.
"The overall support from local businesses has been great because they can see how much business it will create with their involvement," Ms Strangwick said.
"We think it's a great thing for the community. We think in general there is a lot of interest. We have 25 people already reviewing (wedding) packages.
"We are really passionate and super excited about it."
Ms Strangwick said tradespeople and materials had already been organised so renovation works could begin immediately after the planning permit is approved.
She said works included adding light wooden floor boards, repainting the walls white and window frames black, and installing three large black and crystal chandeliers.
A large service window will be installed on one side of the building at the bar area while half of an internal wall will be demolished to join the large main room.
Reclaimed wood will be used around the large wall, service window and over hanging bar. The Buninyong Men's Shed are in the process of making 17 trestle tables for the venue.
The Buninyong-Mount Helen Fire Brigade used the site for 67 years before it was sold for $860,000 at auction in March.
To view the planning application or to make a submission visit the City of Ballarat eServices website.
