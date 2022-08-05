THE state opposition has pledged to include Shepparton as a regional hub for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, should they win the November state election.
Nationals leader Peter Walsh and shadow minister for Sport Cindy McLeish were at Shepparton Sports Stadium to make the announcement on Friday, which the pair said would put Shepparton on the world stage.
Mr Walsh says the commitment matches the original vision for 2026 and adds Shepparton as a fifth hub alongside Bendigo, Ballarat, Geelong and Gippsland.
"The bid for 2026 began here and Shepparton must be included in 2026," Mr Walsh says.
"Time and time again, the city-centric Andrews Labor Government has overlooked Shepparton and their decision to not include the region in Victoria 2026 reaffirms that.
"Only the Liberals and Nationals are committed to Shepparton as a hub at the 2026 Commonwealth Games."
The Liberals and Nationals will fight for Shepparton to host some of the optional Commonwealth Games sports such as basketball and shooting that are not on the official schedule of 16 sports.
Shadow Minister for Sport Cindy McLeish says excluding Shepparton as a hub was an affront to the people who petitioned to bring the event to the region.
Ballarat will be a focal point of the March 2026 Games, set to host the athletics, as well as boxing and some T20 cricket.
