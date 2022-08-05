High demand hits Ballarat Base Hospital again

Grampians Health is reminding the Ballarat community of the differerent options for health care, as health services across the state deal with more high demand.
In a statement, Grampians Health Ballarat said it is experiencing high demand on Friday afternoon and anticipates it will continue over the weekend.
"Everyone in our community - who at one time or another will need their health service - is asked to play their part in stabilising this pressure over coming weeks," the statement said.
"We're asking our community to partner with us in our collective effort to protect each other and our health services from the impacts of COVID and flu-like illnesses.
"The consequence of not wearing a mask, and not getting vaccinated is that the pressure we are seeing in our hospitals will continue to rise."
There are a number of ways people can get get assistance for health-related matters:
Residents are also reminded to not attend the Emergency Department if they have COVID, or suspect they may have COVID.
"Do not come into an Emergency Department unless you require emergency care." Grampians Health said.
More information can be found by calling the the National Coronavirus Helpline on 1800 020 080 or at coronavirus.vic.gov.au
