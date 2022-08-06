Parliamentary petition on Ballarat's 'dangerous' roads launched

A petition to the Victorian Parliament calling on the state government to "invest properly" in Ballarat's roads and amend laws which make it difficult for road users to seek recompense for damage arising from poor quality roads is afoot.
The petition, sponsored by Ripon MP Louise Staley and available on parliament's website, was launched this week by resident Bruce Crawford, who also serves as president of the Ballarat Residents and Ratepayers Association.
Under the Roads Management Act, road authorities - including council - are not liable for the cost of damage arising from potholes or cracks in roads that is equal to or less than $1460, with those costs instead falling to the road user. They are instead only liable for the difference between that threshold amount and repairs that exceed that amount, meaning a driver could claim a $40 refund for a repair bill of $1500.
Mr Crawford, who has personal experience said the threshold amount, which is indexed annually, was working unfairness within the community and contributing to a "lax" attitude to road maintenance.
"To make it fair on everyone, this Act really does need some attention; it's got out of hand - it's increased every year and gone unchecked," he said.
"Parliament needs to bring that threshold amount down to something that is reasonable - something that will keep council and road authorities on their toes a bit, because they're getting complacent."
Mr Crawford added that the petition was especially urgent given the present state of Ballarat's roads, described in the petition as "dangerous" and "unfit for purpose".
"Ballarat's roads have deteriorated in recent years so much that drivers are frequently damaging their cars from the potholes and rough surfaces," says the petition. "However, the provisions of the Roads Management Act make it largely impossible to gain redress."
It's a sentiment shared by Ms Staley, who said she felt inclined to sponsor the petition in light of the "terrible condition [of] many roads around Ballarat".
"Fundamentally, the roads need to be fixed," she said. "Rather than fix the roads, one of the things [government does] is increase the limits in the Roads Management Act in such a way that it's almost impossible to claim, and that needs to change."
To view and/or sign the petition visit https://www.parliament.vic.gov.au/view-sign-e-petitions-assembly/details/55/125. Readers can otherwise contact the Ballarat Residents and Ratepayers Association at info@brra.asn.au.
