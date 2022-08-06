The Courier

Parliamentary petition on Ballarat's 'dangerous' roads launched

By Maeve McGregor
August 6 2022 - 7:00pm
'Dangerous': the state of Ballarat's roads. Photo: Kate Healy

A petition to the Victorian Parliament calling on the state government to "invest properly" in Ballarat's roads and amend laws which make it difficult for road users to seek recompense for damage arising from poor quality roads is afoot.

