WINNERS and LOSERS | August 6, 2022

SENIORS
Darley 15.16 (106) d Bacchus Marsh 15.6 (96)
Advertisement
East Point 17.15 (117) d Lake Wendouree 13.12 (90)
Sebastopol 11.9 (75) d North Ballarat 8.12 (60)
Sunbury 9.14 (68) d Melton 8.5 (53)
LADDER: MELTON 48 points, 188.87%; EAST POINT 40, 115.04; BALLARAT 40, 103.72; DARLEY 36, 110.42; NORTH BALLARAT 28, 120.00; Bacchus Marsh 28, 96.7; Redan 24, 92.67; Sunbury 16, 98.01; Melton South 12, 57.77; Lake Wendouree 4, 61.59
RESERVES
Darley 9.13 (67) d Bacchus Marsh 8.7 (55)
Sunbury 9.12 (66) d Melton 5.6 (36)
Sebastopol 14.11 (95) d North Ballarat 1.4 (10)
Lake Wendouree v East Point not supplied
UNDER-19
Darley 8.19 (67) d Bacchus Marsh 8.8 (56)
Sunbury 11.10 (76) d Melton 3.5 (23)
North Ballarat v Sebastopol not supplied
Lake Wendouree v East Point not supplied
SENIORS
Dunnstown 12.9 (81) d Waubra 8.4 (52)
Daylesford 11.8 (74) d Newlyn 8.13 (61)
Advertisement
Buninyong 17.10 (122) d Ballan 5.4 (34)
Gordon 22.17 (149) d Creswick 4.9 (33)
Hepburn 31.22 (208) d Carngham-Linton 6.7 (43)
Bungaree 8.8 (56) d Clunes 5.9 (39)
Skipton 16.12 (108) d Beaufort 3.3 (21)
Springbank 11.9 (75) d Rokewood-Corindhap5.8 (38)
Advertisement
LADDER: GORDON 56, 204.78; DUNNSTOWN 52, 253.45; HEPBURN 52, 224.75; SPRINGBANK 52, 201.57; SKIPTON 44, 159.32; BUNINYONG 36, 132.89; LEARMONTH 36, 122.55; WAUBRA 32, 104.1; Rokewood-Corindhap 28, 113.83; Bungaree 28, 110.86; Newlyn 20, 82.49; Daylesford 20, 67.37; Clunes 16, 69.48; Beaufort 16, 54.48; Creswick 16, 46.34; Ballan 8, 30.99; Carngham-Linton 0, 35.42
RESERVES
Dunnstown 25.12 (162) d Waubra 1.2 (8)
Newlyn 9.11 (65) d Daylesford 5.9 (39)
Buninyong 10.20 (80) d Ballan 0.0 (0)
Gordon 5.1 (25) d Creswick 3.1 (19)
Advertisement
Hepburn 16.15 (111) d Carngham-Linton 4.3 (27)
Bungaree 10.9 (69) d Clunes 4.6 (30)
Skipton 21.20 (146) d Beaufort 0.0 (0)
Springbank 12.5 (77) d Rokewood-Corindhap 9.4 (58)
LADDER: SKIPTON 56, 379.74; DUNNSTOWN 56, 342.89; SPRINGBANK 52, 303.23; BUNINYONG 48, 251.27; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 44, 183.9; LEARMONTH 40, 196.41; NEWLYN 40, 171.91; BUNGAREE 36 170.53; Hepburn 30, 110.03; Gordon 24, 100.96; Creswick 24, 95.05; Daylesford 16, 54.36; Beaufort 12m 28.15; Waubra 10, 26.19; Clunes 8, 35.23; Carngham-Linton 8, 23.38; Ballan 8, 18.24
UNDER-18
Advertisement
Waubra 6.7 (43) d Dunnstown 6.4 (40)
Daylesford 13.5 (83) d Newlyn 9.2 (56)
Buninyong 15.8 (98) d Ballan 3.6 (24)
Carngham-Linton 18.13 (121) d Hepburn 1.0 (6)
Bungaree 10.11 (71) d Clunes 1.1 (7)
Beaufort 12.8 (80) d Skipton 3.6 (24)
Advertisement
Springbank 16.13 (109) d Rokewood-Corindhap 6.6 (42)
LADDER: SPRINGBANK 58, 647.39; GORDON 46, 275.93; BEAUFORT 44, 269.63; WAUBRA 44, 253.57; CARNGHAM-LINTON 38, 184.36; LEARMONTH 36, 250.56; DUNNSTOWN 36, 220.05; NEWLYN 32, 120.79; Rokewood-Corindhap 24, 88.17; Hepburn 24, 57.94; Buninyong 20, 53.91; Skipton 18, 67.17; Bungaree 16, 47.18; Daylesford 12, 58.91; Ballan 4, 17.21; Clunes 0, 13.01
UNDER-15
Dunnstown 6.1 (37) d Waubra 2.4 (16)
Daylesford 23.125 (153) d Newlyn 0.0 (0)
Buninyong 17.9 (111) d Ballan 1.2 (8)
Advertisement
Gordon 17.14 (116) d Creswick 1.0 (0)
Hepburn 24.10 (154) d Carngham-Linton 0.0 (0)
Bungaree 4.8 (32) d Clunes 3.1 (19)
Skipton 5.4 (34) d Beaufort 3.4 (22)
UNDER-12
Waubra 8.9 (57) d Dunnstown 6.0 (36)
Advertisement
Newlyn 4.9 (33) d Daylesford 0.0 (0)
Buninyong 7.4 (46) d Ballan 1.0 (6)
Gordon 7.3 (45) d Creswick 0.0 (0)
Hepburn 2.6 (18) d Carngham-Linton 0.1 (1)
Bungaree 1.2 (8) d Clunes 0.0 (0)
Skipton 7.0 (42) d Beaufort 2.4 (16)
Advertisement
Springbank 5.4 (34) d Rokewood-Corindhap 3.1 (19)
LADDER: DAYLESFORD 52, 715.74; BUNINYONG 48, 546.67; HEPBURN 46, 203.42; LEARMONTH 44, 544.86; BALLAN 42, 288.31; BUNGAREE 40, 148.13; GORDON 28, 195.85; SKIPTON 24, 107.36; Clunes 24, 96.88; Rokewood-Corindhap 24, 58.82; Dunnstown 20, 77.83; Newlyn 20, 21.43; Waubra 16, 38.06; Beaufort 12, 29.38; Carngham-Linton 4, 17.16; Creswick 4, 3.47
SENIORS
SMW Rovers 17.19 (121) d Caramut 10.3 (63)
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 16.8 (104) d Penshurst 13.9 (87)
Great Western 16.8 (104) d Moyston-Willaura 10.12 (72)
Advertisement
Ararat Eagles 18.14 (122) d Lismore-Derrinallum 8.6 (54)
Woorndoo-Mortlake 20.17 (137) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 0.2 (2)
Tatyoon 17.13 (115) d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 4.5 (29)
LADDER: ARARAT EAGLES 60, 403.56; TATYOON 56, 380.22; LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 48, 267.99; WOORDNOO-MORTLAKE 44, 28.156; GLENTHOMPSON-DUNKELD 36, 148.34; Penshurst 34, 144.32; Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 24, 115.26; SMW Rovers 24, 98.67; Hawkesdale-Macarthur 20, 48.62; Great Western 12, 37.56; Caramut 4, 24.13; Moyston-Willaura 0, 18.79
RESERVES
SMW Rovers 12.8 (80) d Caramut 7.3 (45)
Advertisement
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 12.10 (82) d Penshurst 9.8 (62)
Moyston-Willaura 8.11 (59) d Great Western 7.8 (50)
Lismore-Derrinallum 6.1 (37) d Ararat Eagles 4.6 (30)
Woorndoo-Mortlake 11.5 (71) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 7.7 (49)
Tatyoon 25.13 (163) d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 2.2 (14)
LADDER: TATYOON 56, 453.66; LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 52, 340.61; GLENTHOMPSON-DUNKELD 48, 174.59; ARARAT EAGLES 38, 199.77; SMW ROVERS 36, 199.83; Woorndoo-Mortlake 36, 195; Penshurst 36, 134.67; Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 20, 71.65; Moyston-Willaura 16, 39.85; Great Western 12, 35.98; Caramut 6, 22.44; Hawkesdale-Macarthur 4, 19.39
Advertisement
UNDER-16.5
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 5.5 (35) d Caramut 5.3 (33)
Penshurst 15.19 (109) d Rams 0.0 (0)
Tatyoon 14.18 (102) d Ararat 4.2 (26)
LADDER: PENSHURST 60, 1435.35; CARAMUT 52, 264.5; TATYOON 36, 166.54; MOYSTON-WILLAURA 24, 81.81; HAWKESDALE-MACARTHUR 20, 72.1; Rams 20, 49.39; Great Western 16, 66.48; Ararat Eagles 8, 18.99
SENIORS
Advertisement
Talbot 9.13 (67) d Maldon 9.6 (60)
Navarre 7.8 (50) d Natte Bealiba 3.3 (21)
Royal Park 10.5 (65) d Avoca 6.6 (42)
Harcourt 20.15 (135) d Dunolly 7.6 (48)
Newstead 22.21 (153) d Maryborough Rovers 2.0 (12)
Trentham 13.9 (87) d Carisbrook 9.9 (63)
Advertisement
Lexton 26.18 (174) d Campbells Creek 7.7 (49)
LADDER: TRENTHAM 52, 339.93; CARISBROOK 44, 338.58; NATTE BEALIBA 44, 306.03; HARCOURT 44, 239.42; NAVARRE 44, 217.89; MALDON 28, 109.69; TALBOT 28, 107.78; LEXTON 28, 97.91; Dunolly 28, 78.22; Newstead 20, 92.95; Royal Park 20, 55.04; Avoca , 49.67; Campbells Creek 4, 18.22; Maryborough Rovers 0, 17.88
RESERVES
Talbot 9.13 (67) d Maldon 9.6 (60)
Navarre 7.8 (50) d Natte Bealiba 3.3 (21)
Royal Park 10.5 (65) d Avoca 6.6 (42)
Advertisement
Harcourt 20.15 (135) d Dunolly 7.6 (48)
Newstead 22.21 (153) d Maryborough Rovers 2.0 (12)
Trentham 13.9 (87) d Carisbrook 9.9 (63)
Lexton 19.13 (127) d Campbells Creek 2.1 (13)
TRENTHAM 52, 464.89; HARCOURT 48, 381.42; TALBOT 44, 372.93; NEWSTEAD 44, 320.50; MALDON 40, 216.34; CARISBROOK 38, 330.02; NAVARRE 32, 162.58; NATTE-BEALIBA 26, 196.35; Lexton 24, 65.78; Avoca 20, 57.23; Dunolly 12, 35.09; Royal Park 8, 18.57; Campbells Creek 4, 19.18; Maryborough Rovers 0, 9.05
UNDER-17.5
Advertisement
Talbot 4.4 (28) d Maldon 2.3 (15)
Lexton 4.8 (32) d Navarre 3.4 (22)
Avoca 6.14 (50) d Royal Park 1.0 (6)
Carisbrook 18.10 (118) d Maryborough Rovers 2.0 (12)
UNDER-14.5
Maldon 6.6 (42) d Talbot 0.5 (5)
Advertisement
Navarre 17.12 (114) d Natte-Bealiba 3.0 (18)
Avoca 12.13 (85) d Royal Park 1.3 (9)
Lexton 9.8 (62) d Maryborough Rovers 4.7 (31)
Harcourt 15.10 (100) d Dunolly 1.2 (8)
Carisbrook 22.13 (145) d Trentham 1.0 (6)
UNDER-11.5
Advertisement
Maldon 4.5 (29) d Talbot 1.0 (6)
Natte-Bealiba 3.5 (23) d Navarre 3.2 (20)
Avoca 10.9 (69) d Royal Park 0.0 (0)
Lexton 2.3 (15) d Campbells Creek 1.2 (8)
Newstead 10.8 (68) d Maryborough Rovers 0.0 (0)
Carisbrook 3.2 (20) d Trentham 1.7 (13)
Advertisement
A GRADE
Ballarat 59 d Melton South 19
Darley 65 d Bacchus Marsh 38
Lake Wendouree 52 d East Point 44
North Ballarat 63 d Sebastopol 41
LADDER: NORTH BALLARAT 56 points, 148.13%; MELTON SOUTH 46, 125.67; REDAN 44, 125.39; DARLEY 38, 117.06; LAKE WENDOUREE 30, 95.44; EAST POINT 26, 100.00; Sebastopol 22, 96.81; Ballarat 14, 75.35; Bacchus Marsh 8, 49.85
Advertisement
B GRADE
Darley 64 d Bacchus Marsh 17
East Point 52 d Lake Wendouree 39
Sebastopol 55 d North Ballarat 45
Sunbury 49 d Melton 42
C GRADE
Advertisement
Darley 55 d Bacchus Marsh 22
East Point 36 d Lake Wendouree 30
North Ballarat 43 d Sebastopol 37
Ballarat 35 d Melton South 33
D GRADE
Bacchus Marsh 38 d Darley 31
Advertisement
East Point 36 d Lake Wendouree 30
Sebastopol 29 d North Ballarat 27
Melton 50 d Sunbury 24
E GRADE
Darley 30 d Bacchus Marsh 17
East Point 46 d Lake Wendouree 16
Advertisement
North Ballarat 19 drew with Sebastopol 19
19/UNDER
Darley 50 d Bacchus Marsh 8
Lake Wendouree 42 d East Point 32
North Ballarat 29 d Sebastopol 25
A GRADE
Dunnstown 77 d Waubra 31
Newlyn 60 d Daylesford 23
Buninyong 94 d Ballan 12
Gordon 46 d Creswick 27
Carngham-Linton 49 d Hepburn 18
Bungaree 55 d Clunes 36
Beaufort 57 d Skipton 32
Rokewood-Corindhap 48 d Springbank 42
B GRADE
Dunnstown 53 d Waubra 28
Newlyn 56 d Daylesford 6
Buninyong 42 d Ballan 11
Gordon 63 d Creswick 9
Carngham-Linton 38 d Hepburn 19
Bungaree 36 d Clunes 32
Skipton 34 d Beaufort 29
Springbank 26 d Rokewood-Corindhap 25
C GRADE
Dunnstown 37 drew with Waubra 37
Newlyn 55 d Daylesford 7
Buninyong 38 d Ballan 20
Gordon 37 d Creswick 18
Bungaree 33 d Clunes 32
Beaufort 40 d Skipton 29
Springbank 44 d Rokewood-Corindhap 21
17/UNDER
Waubra 30 d Dunnstown 25
Newlyn 40 d Daylesford 17
Buninyong 49 d Ballan 6
Gordon 29 d Creswick 12
Hepburn 35 d Carngham-Linton 19
Clunes 33 d Bungaree 20
Skipton 35 d Beaufort 9
Springbank 29 d Rokewood-Corindhap 23
15/UNDER
Dunnstown 25 d Waubra 24
Newlyn 39 d Daylesford 9
Buninyong 18 d Ballan 17
Gordon 51 d Creswick 0
Hepburn 53 d Carngham-Linton 22
Bungaree 26 d Clunes 7
Skipton 40 d Beaufort 8
Springbank 53 d Rokewood-Corindhap 5
13/UNDER
Dunnstown 12 d Waubra 11
Newlyn 14 d Daylesford 6
Buninyong 21 d Ballan 4
Gordon 21 d Creswick 2
Carngham-Linton 37 d Hepburn 8
Clunes 16 d Bungaree 14
Skipton 32 d Beaufort 2
Springbank 22 d Rokewood-Corindhap 5
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.