ALANNA Peart, Lachlan O'Keefe and Cooper Sherman have done Ballarat proud, all reaching their personal goals at the World Under 20 Athletics Championships which have wrapped up in Colombia.
Peart executed a flawless walk, breaking through the 48 minute barrier for the first time in the 10km walk, finishing seventh in a time of 47 minutes, 47.55 seconds, just 10 seconds off fourth placing.
In a field of 41, Peart lifted her position in the world from 13th in March to well and truly now ranked as one of the best junior walkers in the world, with the world now very much at her feet as she looks to move into senior ranks.
O'Keefe also produced a terrific performance to finish in eighth in the high jump final. O'Keefe jumped 2.05m, finishing just 9cm behind winner Jamaican Brandon Pottinger who jumped 2.14m.
Interestingly, that gold medal jump was 1cm lower than O'Keefe's personal best which should no doubt fill the Ballarat leaper with a massive dose of confidence going forward, knowing he is still young enough to compete again at under-20 world championships level.
Cooper Sherman was another to reach his goal, breaking through the 47 second barrier for the first time with a semi-final finish in the 400m.
Sherman, who arguably is a better 100m and 200m runner, finished in a personal best time of 46.94 seconds to finish seventh in his semi-final.
