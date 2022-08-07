The Courier

Alanna Peart, Lachlan O'Keefe and Cooper Sherman all reached thpersonal goals at the World Under 20 Athletics Championships

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated August 7 2022 - 12:53am, first published 12:30am
Alanna Peart with coach Jared Tallent after her seventh placing in the world under-20 championships. Picture: supplied

ALANNA Peart, Lachlan O'Keefe and Cooper Sherman have done Ballarat proud, all reaching their personal goals at the World Under 20 Athletics Championships which have wrapped up in Colombia.

General news and sports journalist

