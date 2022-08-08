The Courier
Photos

From Belgium to Ballarat: See the photos from the inaugural cyclo-cross event

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated August 8 2022 - 3:58am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Getting sweaty, muddy and wet - it was all part of the fun for riders at this weekend's inaugural CX Ballarat event.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.