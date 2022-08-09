The Courier

Former Sovereign Hill volunteer found with child abuse material, court hears

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
August 9 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Tougher, of Wendouree, in 2019. Tougher has pleaded guilty to three charges relating to child sex abuse material in the Ballarat Magistrates Court.

A former Sovereign Hill volunteer and self-identified paedophile who bragged he got to see "cute boys in hot period costumes" in his role has pleaded guilty to charges relating to child abuse material.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.