UPDATE: A veteran animal cruelty inspector with over four decades of experience says actions like the decapitation of a kangaroo discovered in Ballarat today are on the increase.
Barrie Tapp was a chief inspector with the RSPCA in Victoria for over 20 years before his retirement, and now works for the Animal Cruelty Hotline, auspiced by Animal Liberation.
Mr Tapp says the numbers of attacks on native animals and domestic livestock like sheep are almost unbelievable.
"You've got no idea how many complaints we get of people attacking kangaroos just for the fun of it," Mr Tapp says.
"We can't keep up in Victoria. It's never been so bad as it is for the moment. And it's getting worse. People are completely confused as to what's going on in this state at the present moment. It's unbelievable, fair dinkum. The complaints we get daily are just unbelievable. We can't keep going."
Mr Tapp says a combination of a lack of animal welfare education and a lack of regulatory oversight means people who commit cruelty are unlikely to feel remorse - or get caught.
"It's a lack of education and a lack of resources submitted to the RSPCA," he says.
"We need an independent office of animal welfare for a start -completely independent of all other agencies. There's no criticism of any agency; it's just that they haven't got the the manpower or the resources to carry on.
"If we had an independent office of animal welfare, completely run by the federal government or state government with experienced trained officers, we'd probably sort the problem out economically, with fines and jail sentences to match.
"It's distressing. It's very distressing. And I've been in the game for at least four decades. And it is getting worse. Let me tell you it is getting worse."
Anyone with complaints about acts of animal cruelty can call the Animal Cruelty Hotline on 1800 751 770.
EARLIER: A decapitated kangaroo with its legs bound has been discovered in Ballarat.
The eastern grey kangaroo's body was located on Winter Street, near Victoria Park, by City of Ballarat's Animal Management team during a routine street clean on August 1.
Images show the kangaroo's head to be clearly removed, with its back legs bound by an orange rope.
There has been no further information made available about the discovery.
Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving the case.
In Victoria, all wildlife is protected under the Wildlife Act 1975 and it is illegal to hunt, take, destroy, injure or interfere with wildlife and severe penalties apply.
The maximum penalty for hunting, taking or destroying wildlife is $41,305 and up to 24 months' imprisonment.
The maximum penalty for an act of aggravated cruelty on any animal is $92,460 and/or 24 months' imprisonment.
The Conservation Regulator is urging anyone with information about this incident to report it confidentially to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au
