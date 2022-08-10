Elderly couple left homeless after fire in Wendouree

An elderly couple have been left homeless and a wheelie bin melted to virtually nothing after their Wendouree home caught fire on Wednesday morning.
Witnesses said the blaze began in a smouldering plastic bin beside the front door of their Primrose Street home just before 10.30am.
The flames then spread to the wall of the weatherboard home and later, the roof cavity.
Neighbours said the elderly woman had limited mobility and struggled to get out.
Firefighters from Ballarat City and Lucas as well as Wendouree were able to quickly put out the flames, but smoke was still shrouding the area, forcing them to cut open the tin roof to put out hotspots.
At least five firefighters donned breathing gear.
The yellow-lidded wheelie bin was left an almost-unrecognisible melted mess.
The roof was later replaced, but firefighters said the home was uninhabitable.
Neighbours said the couple were long-term locals - and a similar house opposite was destroyed by fire more than 10 years ago.
At least three ambulance vehicles attended and police blocked off Primrose Street for a short time.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
