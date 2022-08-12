CHFL round 17 replay: see how Waubra mastered Learmonth

Waubra stood up and defeated arch-rival Learmonth at Waubra on Saturday to progress to the CHFL finals.
The Roos needed to win to stay in the top eight and they answered the challenge
Check out the call by The Courier's Matt Currill and Edward Holland.
