The Courier
Home/Footy HQ/Footy Livestreams
Watch

Rewatch CHFL round 17 livestream: Waubra v Learmonth

Updated August 13 2022 - 8:09am, first published August 12 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHFL round 17 replay: see how Waubra mastered Learmonth

Waubra stood up and defeated arch-rival Learmonth at Waubra on Saturday to progress to the CHFL finals.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Footy Livestreams
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.