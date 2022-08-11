One person is dead and another in a critical condition after a horrific crash north of Ballarat this morning.
Two cars collided in Talbot this morning, where visibility was poor due to heavy rain.
The crash occurred about 200-metres north of the intersection of Ballarat-Maryborough Road and Pollocks Road about 8.15am.
The driver of one of the vehicles, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.
The male passenger of that vehicle has been taken to hospital by road ambulance with minor injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.
The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be determined.
Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives will be deployed to the scene.
Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks of Goldfields Highway Patrol urged drivers to take it easy in the wet.
"We still don't know the cause but the conditions have been really wet and slippery," the Maryborough-based officer said.
"We don't want another accident like this."
He confirmed three men were involved, including one who has died.
He said there was a lot of debris on the road which could not be moved until the Major Collision Investigation Unit arrived from Frankston.
An ambulance with lights and sirens was seen leaving Talbot, towards Ballarat, at about 9.30am.
The road was reopened to traffic around that time.
It is the 9th fatal crash on roads around Ballarat this year.
See the map below for a breakdown of all the crashes in the region for 2022.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
