Character and charm in central location | House of the Week

Positioned on a 508 square metre allotment just two and a half blocks from Sturt Street is this character-filled home with charm like no other.
From the moment you enter this stunning single-fronted Victorian you will not be disappointed.
Featuring high ceilings, the timber flooring flows seamlessly into the lounge, formal dining area and separate kitchen zone.
With three great sized bedrooms, the master comes complete with built-in robes.
Further features of the home include split system heating and cooling, a fully functional open fire and gas wall heater.
There's also a fantastic outdoor entertaining area and large shed out the back.
Perfectly positioned within walking distance to the heart of Ballarat's CBD, you can enjoy the vibrant lifestyle the city has to offer.
Enjoy walking to your favourite cafes and bars, or go for a leisurely stroll around nearby Lake Wendouree.
With multiple schools in the vicinity, it's also perfect for a growing family.
The home is ready to move in to and call home. Alternatively, you have the option to take the home to the next level and complete a freshen up or renovation, whichever you prefer.
