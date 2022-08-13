The Courier
Have Your Say

Letter to the editor: Bridge Mall opportunity is passing us by

August 13 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CALL FOR OPEN SPACE: Work will soon begin to put a road through Bridge Mall, but should we be looking at a different option?

How dispiriting to read that $15 million is to be squandered on yet another project to "re-develop" the east end of Ballarat's CBD.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.