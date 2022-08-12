A pilot program under way in Central Highlands' schools to increase vulnerable families' access to support services has received funding to continue for a further 12 months.
The $755,000 Department of Families, Fairness and Housing funding has allowed early help services to continue and expand to kindergartens across the region.
Cafs (Child and Family Services, Ballarat) is behind the forward-thinking 'Strengthening Early Engagement project.
Cafs' co-location pilot program launched in February across primary schools in the Ballarat region set the groundwork for the SEE project.
The project specifically targets families deemed as vulnerable, but lower risk, who could benefit from early intervention and community support.
A new partnership has been formed with Eureka Community Kindergarten Association where early help services will be delivered across four of its kindergartens this term.
Cafs chief executive officer Wendy Sturgess said the SEE project would help vulnerable children and families to access universal and community services in a safe and trusting environment.
Cafs staff members will regularly visit schools and kindergartens to provide support, which may include parenting and infant and child emotional, social and physical development.
Other areas revolve around family violence issues, financial difficulties and drug and alcohol issues.
"Early intervention is better for people who receive services before they get into a crisis," Ms Sturgess said.
"It's about meeting people in an informal setting in places that are more comfortable. It's another way of getting connected. I also think it's helpful for the schools.
"All around it's a positive and it's more of a contemporary way of working."
Cafs family and disability case management team leader Rebecca Pilven, an advanced practitioner, two family and community engagement practitioners, and two parenting program facilitators form the team.
Ms Pilven said the team would continue working with Ballarat Specialist School, while it would deliver parenting and student programs at Delacombe Primary School.
The SEE project arose from the increased demand for services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and to provide support to those needing to access welfare and support sectors.
Ms Sturgess welcomed the funding as it "will offer an opportunity to expand on the positive outcomes achieved to date, and importantly, provide capacity to respond to requests from additional education settings across the Central Highlands region."
