ADAM Goodes' latest play might be rued by some as AFL's loss but as a Ballarat sporting fan, his latest alliance to soccer is fantastic.
The Sydney Swans' dual AFL premiership player, dual Brownlow medallist and four-time all-Australian was this week named on Indigenous Football Australia's council to use his sporting and business expertise in guiding young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players in the world game.
This is a decorated man who, after all the hurt and disrespect AFL has given him, has still found a way to stand and lead and help make this nation's sporting culture richer.
Much commentary has pointed to Goodes' move as further disassociating himself from the game in which he built one of the league's most impressive careers, on and off the field.
But Goodes maintains good ties with the Swans, making a surprise public appearance alongside 2012 premiership teammates at the SCG in May.
And his legacy continues in Ballarat, the main base of Greater Western Victoria Rebels, where the best and fairest trophy for the boys' talent pathway has been named in his honour since 2007. The prize typically comes signed with a message from Goodes and early editions were hand-painted by his mother.
Soccer might be Goodes' first sporting love but moving with his mum and brothers from Adelaide to near Horsham was the start of a remarkable journey. The last chapters of Goodes' playing days were marred by an uneducated and horrific mob-like mentality.
Yet he still wants to actively help young Indigenous players find their way in elite sport.
Goodes was drafted to the Swans on the day he sat his last year 12 exam.
In addressing the media before his 300th AFL game, one decade ago, Goodes at the time said the moved seemed to "fit and really flowed on".
"When you get drafted to an AFL football club, it's a boy's dream," Goodes said."But for me it probably wasn't a dream, it was just a progression in finishing high school and playing some good footy that year and not knowing what I was going to do."
As 17-year-old, Goodes was known for his great leap and athletic ability. He was not the best kick but he had a strong work ethic and determination to learn.
In the year he was drafted Goodes had spent most of the 1997 season at centre half-back but in a move up forward in the TAC Cup grand final, Goodes booted six goals to lead the Rebels to the club's sole premiership.
Goodes became the fastest VFL/AFL player to chalk up 300 games, a feat he achieved within 13 years, and all the while finding his voice to bridge racial issues in sport.
Considering the ongoing racial issues still publicly emerging in AFL ranks, it is hard to grasp that much has truly changed.
The IFA is not directly connected to soccer's national governing body Football Federation Australia but does oversee John Moriarty Football, which aims to create social change and promote access to Indigenous youngsters in the game.
Let us hope soccer is truly listening.
