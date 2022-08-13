The Courier

Land sales fall in Ballarat's western sprawl

Caleb Cluff
Caleb Cluff
August 13 2022 - 7:00pm
Sprawl still strong: Ballarat's western region accounted for 93 per cent of the city's land sales. Victoria's greenfield land market continues to cool due to inflation, increasing construction costs and rising interest rates. Picture: Adam Spencer.

Land sales in Ballarat have fallen and may continue to fall as interest rates and building costs inflict growing pain in the real estate market, says a leading research company.

