The Courier

How one legendary trainer left the old school behind to celebrate Australia's unsung heroes

By Maeve McGregor
Updated August 14 2022 - 2:35am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Celebrated working dog trainer Ian O'Connell with young kelpie Milly. Picture: Adam Trafford

"Sometimes when I run a school, people will say, 'I've got this dog and this problem'," said Ian O'Connell, co-founder of the iconic Australian Kelpie Muster in Casterton. "And I want to say, 'no, go into the bathroom and you'll see the problem, because the problem will be you'."

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.