The Courier

Melbourne architect Graeme Williams' donated art collection on display at Art Gallery of Ballarat

By Erin Williams
August 13 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Melbourne art collector's impressive collection has gone on display after he gifted almost 50 works to the Art Gallery of Ballarat.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.