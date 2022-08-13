The Courier

Ballarat then and now: Photographer restores CBD images from 1901

By Ellie Mitchell
August 13 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Holloway with a photo from the collection. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

When photographer Craig Holloway's father showed him an old book he'd come across some 15 years ago, he knew he had uncovered something special.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.