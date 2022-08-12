The Ballarat Miners women were motivated and raring to go against an imposing Mount Gambier side, recording a stunning 15-point upset victory in Friday night's NBL1 South affair.
Desperate to keep their season alive, the Miners stuck with the Pioneers throughout the first quarter as both sides failed to convert on some open opportunities.
Miners centre Zitina Aokuso (20 points) started to find her way into the contest in the second quarter, proving too big of a match-up for Mount Gambier under the basket and single-handedly shifting the game's momentum.
A half-time seven-point Ballarat lead quickly escaped out to a game-high 19 points in the third quarter as the Miners began to find their range from outside.
After just two three-pointers in the first half, the Miners piled on six, including four-consecutive makes, in the third quarter as Isabella Brancatisano (16 points) and Steph Gorman (8 points) contributed to a 14-2 run.
It meant the Miners went into the fourth quarter holding a 16-point advantage which they comfortably held on to throughout the final term.
Aokuso notched a game-high 20 points and 13 rebounds as her partner-in-crime Jade Melbourne added four steals to go along with 19 points.
Despite the 69-54 triumph, the Miners will still be relying on other results over the weekend to fall their way however, the healthy 15-point margin sees the Miners sit eighth in the standings after jumping Launceston on percentage.
There is still plenty left to play out over the final round of the NBL1 South season, with Ballarat hosting first-placed Bendigo at noon on Sunday.
Miners 13 20 22 14 (69)
Pioneers 12 14 13 15 (54)
Points: Z.Aokuso (20), J.Melbourne (19), I.Brancatisano (16)
Rebounds: Z.Aokuso (13), J.Melbourne (9), C.Brancatisano (8)
Assists: S.Gorman (5), C.Brancatisano (3)
