The Courier

Wet grounds delay CHFL call on finals venues

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated August 14 2022 - 4:19am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wet grounds delay CHFL call on finals venues

Central Highlands football and netball leagues' finalists might have to wait until as late as Tuesday before learning where they play the opening week of finals at the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.