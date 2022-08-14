Where will CHFL finals be held? Weather is making a decision difficult

Central Highlands football and netball leagues' finalists might have to wait until as late as Tuesday before learning where they play the opening week of finals at the weekend.
CHFL manager Diane Ryan said on Sunday that there were issues finding grounds in suitable condition after rain and with a view to forecast for more rain.
"Efforts are being made to obtain the best surfaces possible, but this year it is proving to be difficult," she said.
Ryan said venues might not be confirmed until as late as Tuesday.
The CHFL had initially hoped to announce venues on Saturday night.
Qualifying and elimination finals will be played on both Saturday and Sunday, with the league preferring to have venues within close proximity of each other on each day.
The CHFL used Buninyong, Marty Busch Reserve and the City Oval in the first week of finals when they were last played in 2019.
While venues are still to be determined, the football schedule has been confirmed for Saturday and Sunday:
