The six finalists for this Ballarat Football Netball League season have been decided after Redan ran out a dominant 92-point victor against Bacchus Marsh, ending the Cobras' finals hopes.
Needing to win, Bacchus Marsh kept itself in the game early and entered the first break trailing by two points.
Advertisement
From there it was one way traffic, the visiting Lions drawing away with a rampant 7.5 (41) to 1.1 (7) from which the Cobras were never able to recover.
Lachlan McLean was the Redan's top goalkicker, finishing with six majors, but it was Jacob Werts' work at the other end of the ground that saw him named the visitors' best.
The result sees Redan leapfrog Bacchus Marsh into seventh with one round to play.
Both sides can still mathematically qualify for finals but would need North Ballarat to lose excessively while both recording wins by near-impossible margins to catch up on percentage.
Redan trails North Ballarat by 35 per cent, while Bacchus Marsh is over 45 per cent behind.
Redan 20.20 (140) d Bacchus Marsh 7.6 (48)
North Ballarat has confirmed its spot in finals and given itself a chance to finish as high as fifth after notching a 145-point win against Melton South.
Jamie Quick starred for the Roosters, kicking six goals on his return from an injury lay-off, while Josh Chatfield (five goals) and Jack Riding (four) also proved a handful for an undermanned Panthers defence.
Only a loss of near-impossible margins will see North Ballarat slip out of the six now.
Thanks to its superior percentage, Brendan McCartney's would take fifth spot off Darley with a win at Darley Park next weekend.
North Ballarat 26.13 (170) d Melton 3.6 (24)
Melton has delivered an important psychological blow in the premiership fight, responding from a two-point second quarter to kick 14 goals in the third term to come from behind and beat fellow flag fancy East Point.
Trailing by 25 points at half-time, the Bloods responded with a 14.3 (87) to 2.1 (13) to swing the match and secure them the minor premiership.
Winger Kyle Borg was named Melton's best, while star midfield trio Jack Walker, Jaycob Hickey and Lachie Watkins all joined him in the best.
For East Point it is a deflating way to end the home-and-away season with a bye waiting in round 18.
Advertisement
Mitch Walsh was a standout in attack for the Roos while Jordan Johnston chipped in with three goals.
Melton 20.7 (127) d East Point 12.12 (84)
Ballarat has put itself to with an accurate six-goal win against the in-form Sunbury.
The Swans laid the foundations with a rampant 10.4 (64) to 4.3 (27) first half, restricting the Lions' ball movement.
Andrew Hooper was the star for Ballarat, finishing with a season-best seven goals.
Advertisement
For the visitors, veteran Leigh Brennan impressed, kicking four goals.
The win sees Ballarat move one win clear of Sebastopol in third, who it plays next weekend, and fourth-placed East Point, who will not gain any points with a bye in round 18.
Ballarat 17.10 (112) d Sunbury 11.10 (76)
Sebastopol has booked itself a spot in the top four, cruising to a 45-point win against bottom-of-the-table Lake Wendouree.
It wasn't easy going for the Burra who were held to just a five-point buffer at half-time.
Advertisement
Eventually the shackles would break, the hosts drawing away with a 6.7 (43) to 1.2 (8) third quarter.
Goals were shared among the Burra, James Keeble and Daniel Widgery bagging three apiece while Hugo Papst, Adam Forbes and Connor O'Shea all chipped in with two.
The win sees Sebastopol rise to third and gives it the chance to take second with a win against Ballarat next weekend.
Lake Wendouree closes the season with a trip to Melton.
Sebastopol 16.15 (111) d Lake Wendouree 10.5 (65)
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.