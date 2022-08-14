Ballarat's showcourt at Selkirk Stadium has been permanently named after former Miners chairman Peter Eddy at a ceremony conducted on Sunday afternoon.
Eddy, in his time as Ballarat Miners and Rush was instrumental in the construction of the 3000 seat capacity multi-purpose venue, which has become the envy of the NBL1 competition.
As well as the Miners and the Ballarat Basketball Association program, the showcourt has already hosted top-level netball as well as a visit from the Harlem Globetrotters and is also expected to play host to the Commonwealth Games boxing in 2026.
Eddy who was on hand to accept the honour said he had been blown away and admitted, he had been kept very much in the dark, not realising until told by current chief executive officer Neville Ivey when he arrived.
"I knew nothing about it at all until I walked into the stadium today," Eddy said. "In all honesty, I'm really proud and it's something I never expected or felt deserving of. There's so many wonderful and deserving people who have worked at this place over the years.
"Everytime I come in here, whether it be for an under 10 game, a tournament or some event, I just feel that Ballarat has what it deserves.
"It was always in my mind, not just for our sport, but for a range of things that will happen in the future, it's terrific to have a sports and events area where we can be comparable to every other regional facility in Australia."
