Bacchus Marsh only recorded two wins all BFLW season, but on Sunday at Eastern Oval, the Cobras claimed one of the upsets of the year with a stunning 28-point elimination final win over Lake Wendouree.
It means the Cobras, who finished second-to-last, find themselves in a semi final against Darley next week, a result coach Ben Tait cannot help but be excited about.
Advertisement
"We have had some rough weeks coming into the finals series but we came in with a positive focus on Sunday and really played for each other," Tait said.
"The girls came out firing in the first quarter with four goals to none which was just unbelievable."
That blistering opening quarter laid the foundation for an outstanding win, with the Cobras remaining calm at half time despite Lake Wendouree trimming the margin back to seven points.
"There was no panic at half time. We were playing the football we wanted to but I think we maybe got a little too ahead of ourselves in the second quarter," Tait said.
"We just went back to what we were doing well in the first quarter and we were able to finish with that in the second half."
The Cobras restricted the Lakers to just one goal after half time, wrapping up an incredible win at Eastern Oval.
Tait was full of praise for Bacchus Marsh captain Vanessa Mayne's performance on Sunday.
"Vanessa led fantastically right from the very start through to the end," he said.
"We had a lot of girls step up who were absolutely sensational for us."
Those girls included midfield maestro Abby Bertram, who was flawless alongside her partner-in-crime Zali Spratling in the middle of the ground.
"Abby did not stop in the midfield all day. We tried to get her out of there to give her a break but she kept going and going," Tait said.
"While for a first-year ruck Zali has been absolutely fantastic and really stood out on Sunday. She was simply dominant."
The win sees Bacchus Marsh advance to a semi final against Darley, which comfortably beat the Cobras on four ocassions this season.
"We know it is going to be a hard game against Darley. They finished second for a reason," Tait said.
"As long as we go in with a positive attitude and are able to come off the ground happy with our performance then that is where we will be finding our victory."
Advertisement
Darley was competitive in its qualifying final against minor premiers Redan, but the Lions eventually proved too much for the Devils to handle, claiming a 42-point victory to move within one win from a grand final berth.
It was the fourth win for the Lions over the Devils across five meetings this season, as Redan's red-hot first quarter helped set them up for a strong victory.
Redan will shift its attention to a semi final date with Sebastopol, with the winner through to the grand final.
The Burra made no mistakes in their elimination final against Melton, holding the Bloods goalless the entire contest en route to a 38-point win.
Redan will certainly prove a more challenging threat to Sebastopol than that of Melton, with the Lions winning both clashes against the Burra this season by 53 and 56 points, respectively.
Bacchus Marsh 7.5 (47) d Lake Wendouree 4.5 (29)
Advertisement
Redan 9.10 (64) d Darley 3.4 (22)
Sebastopol 5.10 (40) d Melton 0.2 (2)
SUNDAY, AUGUST 21
SENIORS
U/18 YOUTH GIRLS
Advertisement
U/16 YOUTH GIRLS
U/14 JUNIOR GIRLS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.