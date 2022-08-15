REVEALED: The Sebastopol star who racked up 34 disposals, 11 tackles and 10 inside 50s

Every Monday, The Courier will exclusively bring you all the statistics and highlights from the Ballarat Football Netball League.
See the figures from round 17 below.
The graphics are fully interactive so you can search for specific players, or list the statistics in your preferred format (in order of most kicks, possessions, goals etc).
Melton 20.7 (127) d East Point 12.12 (84)
Sebastopol 16.15 (111) d Lake Wendouree 10.5 (65)
Redan 20.20 (140) d Bacchus Marsh 7.6 (48)
Ballarat 17.10 (112) d Sunbury 11.10 (76)
North Ballarat 26.14 (170) d Melton South 3.6 (24)
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
