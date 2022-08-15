How did this BFNL club kick 14 goals in a quarter? | Watch every goal

Melton sent shockwaves through the Ballarat Football Netball League at the weekend, piling on 14 goals in one quarter against the second-placed East Point to re-assert its dominance over the competition.
Adding to the impressiveness of the feat, the Bloods had been held to just two behinds in the quarter to trail by 25 points at half-time and be staring down the prospect of a third defeat in four games.
So, how did they do it?
Match statistics, which can be exclusively revealed by The Courier, paint a clearer picture.
After an even first quarter, East Point swung the match in its favour.
The hosts laid more tackles (32-20), had more contested marks (4-1), and pressured the Bloods into more midfield turnovers (7-15).
The fix for the Bloods was to get the ball out of congestion.
From the start of the third quarter Melton looked a different side, moving the ball out of the centre of the ground and utilising its pace on the wings.
WATCH EVERY GOAL FROM THE 84-POINT QUARTER:
Short, measured kicks became the preferred option, the Bloods winning the effective kicks count 62-30 and uncontested disposals count 62-32 for the quarter.
Lachie Watkins was the architect, racking up 10 disposals (4 contested), 5 clearances, 4 inside 50s and a goal in the 35-minute stretch.
Still, greater possession required potency in attack and all of Melton's players stood up.
The visitors had 10 different goalkickers in the quarter - Luke Heaney, Bailey Mawson, Kyle Borg and Lachlan Hickey all bagging two - to kick 14.3 from its 18 inside 50 entries.
The Bloods has three players - Watkins (64), Borg (49) and Heaney (43) - rack up over 40 ranking points for the quarter and five - Jack Walker (33), Lachlan Hickey (30), Bailey Mawson (33), Mark Orr (30), Blake Souter (34) - finishing with over 30 points.
To its credit, East Point responded in the final term, winning the tackles count 28-9 and the pressure acts count 24-20.
The Roos also had an impressive forward 50 entries - Harry Ganley and Jake Toulmin with four each for the quarter - but were only able to kick 2.6 (18).
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
