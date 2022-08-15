The Courier

Building change: the apprentice pursuing her dreams

By Maeve McGregor
August 15 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Happy as Larry: Erin Murphy following her passion in carpentry. Photo: Lachlan Bence

Wielding a mitre saw, and decked out in industrial ear muffs, protective glasses and a high vis vest, the only thing seemingly distinguishing Erin Murphy from the rest of her co-workers was her pigtails.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.