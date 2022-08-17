For the first time in two years, Ballarat secondary school students will come together to perform in a musical extravaganza.
The School Bands Extravaganza allows Ballarat's talented school bands to showcase themselves in front of an audience
The Lions Club of Sebastopol and District event is an important fundraiser for the Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre's wellness centre.
Event organiser Ron Thomas, of the Lions Club of Sebastopol and District, said the extravaganza had experienced a two-year wait due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"There are a lot of good school aged musicians in the Ballarat area and the night is a good opportunity for the school bands to showcase themselves in front of an audience, and to meet with others who have the same musical interests," Mr Thomas said.
"The night is not a competition in any way and the band members have come together to enjoy themselves."
Mr Thomas said the event gave the lions club an opportunity to raise funds for the BRICC wellness centre.
Over previous years before the pandemic, funds raised at the concerts have allowed the lions club to donate $1370 to BRICC, enabling them to purchase a special laptop to help in registering clients.
"The night is a 'win-win' event for the school bands and the lions club," he said.
"The concert is expected to run for about two hours therefore enabling families to attend and not have a late night."
The school bands taking part are 'BOB' from Ballarat High School, 'Concert Band' from Phoenix P-12 Community College and 'The Accidentals' from Woodmans Hill Secondary College.
The School Bands Extravaganza will be held at Woodmans Hill Secondary College, on Tuesday, August 23, starting at 7pm.
Cost is $5 for adults and a gold coin donation for children under 15. For more information phone Mr Thomas on 5345 3344.
