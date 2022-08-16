Clayton Scoble has agreed to continue in arguably the Central Highlands Football League's most challenging senior coaching role - extending his stay with Carngham-Linton by two more seasons.
This will take him into a fourth and fifth year with the Saints, having joined the club as non-playing coach at the end of 2019.
"We're all on the same page, the (club) committee and myself," Scoble said.
"We know we have a big job ahead of us, but we know the direction we're heading in.
"The player group is tight knit and invested.
Scoble is yet to coach Carngham-Linton to a win, with it finishing on the bottom last year and again this season, but knows success as a premiership player with Daylesford and Castlemaine, and coach at Trentham. He is also a former of the MCDFNL inter-league coach.
Scoble said it was clear the Saints needed to add quality players to complement development to achieve the ambition to play finals.
He said the club enjoyed success in the 12 years of the Lexton Plains league, winning five premierships before the competition folded and Carngham-Linton moved to the CHFL in 2011.
Scoble said the Saints now wanted to show the CHFL they had what it took to play finals and was determined to once again be a finalist.
"This group wants to create its own history.
"They want to take their football to the next step."
Scoble said now that the 2020 season was behind them, the Saints could now focus on those goals - including bolstering their list.
He is also hopeful that major ground improvements at Linton will play a part in attracting recruits for next year.
The Linton Recreation Reserve oval is set to get a complete overhaul with new drainage and surface.
Federal Member for Ballarat Catherine King pledged in May that if Labour was elected to government that $750,000 would be allocated to the $880,000 project.
The works will be undertaken in conjunction with Golden Plains shire.
Carngham-Linton divides its home games between Linton and Snake Valley, with Linton used as a venue in the first half of each season.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
