The Courier

Tragic workplace death of Ballarat's Greg Roberts detailed by Coroner

By Pat Nolan
Updated August 16 2022 - 12:37am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Roberts and his wife Lou with their four sons, Jackson, Austin, and twins Hughey and Cooper.

The coroner has provided insight into the tragic death of a Ballarat tradesman who was killed on the job in 2019.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.