The coroner has provided insight into the tragic death of a Ballarat tradesman who was killed on the job in 2019.
Greg Roberts, who was born and raised in Ballarat and had four young children, had his life cut short after being electrocuted while working on a house in Portarlington in 2019.
The 37-year-old, who was living in Ocean Grove at the time, suffered what would eventually become a fatal electric shock on November 25.
He died in The Alfred hospital on November 30.
In a report released publicly this week, Coroner Paresa Antoniadis Spanos detailed how the tragedy unfolded.
The findings show that Mr Roberts' steel tape measure inadvertently came into contact with a high-voltage aerial power line while he was working on scaffolding on a two-storey building.
"This caused an electrical short circuit and arcing event, which caused him to fall from the scaffold," the report reads.
"Both the electrocution and the consequential fall injuries contributed to Mr Roberts' death."
Mr Roberts did not immediately die after the electrocution.
He suffered a cardiac arrest while being carried down to ground level, requiring cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
He was then airlifted to The Alfred where it was revealed he had sustained significant injuries including a traumatic brain injury and hypoxic brain injury, C6-7 three column 6 fracture with cervical cord haemorrhage, bilateral pneumothoraces, T9 vertebral fracture, skull fractures, and comminuted right scapular fracture.
"Mr Roberts' condition continued to deteriorate, and a decision was subsequently made to remove life supports," the report read.
"He was kept comfortable until he passed away at 3.15pm on 30 November 2019."
In her findings, Coroner Spanos said the distance between the scaffold and the high voltage powerline at the worksite was 4230mm, which was compliant with the regulations.
"However, the required minimum clearance distance between persons and aerial lines was 2000mm. Given Mr Roberts had made contact with the aerial line with the tape measure, his actions breached the regulations," the Coroner found.
The scaffold in place was also found not to comply with Energy Safe Victoria scaffold guidelines, in that it was erected too close to the 'No Go Zone'.
The horizontal distance between the scaffold and the aerial line at the worksite was 3.3 metres, which is less than the required 4.6 metres.
Victorian WorkCover Authority did not commence a prosecution against Redstone Building, which was the company owner and operated by Mr Roberts. It was deemed "not in the public interest to do so".
However, it did prosecute Lime Scaffolding By Design Pty Ltd, which pleaded guilty and was sentenced (without conviction) to pay a fine of $15,000 and costs of $4,882.00.
Since 2010 there have been nine fatalities from electrical incidents in Victoria.
Following Mr Roberts' death, a large group of Ballarat tradespeople banded together to complete construction of two houses he had been working on in Portarlington.
Born and bred in Ballarat, Mr Roberts was educated at Mount Clear Primary then at St. Patrick's College.
His Buninyong-based parents Buninyong-based parents Ron and Betty told The Courier in 2019 their son was the ultimate family man.
"Greg gave his all to his family," mum Betty said at the time.
"He was a very happy and loving son and brother. It was always bright and fun when Greg was around us. He was our rock."
"His little boys were his pride and joy. He was their 'biggest, best daddy'. He would say 'absolutely', he wanted them to join him in his building business in the future. They were going to be just like their dad."
