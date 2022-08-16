The Courier

Officeworks eyes the council-constructed Creswick Road car park

By Maeve McGregor
Updated August 16 2022 - 4:00am, first published 3:00am
The Creswick Road carpark has served as a temporary COVID-19 testing site since October 2021. Picture: Adam Trafford

Officeworks has lodged a planning application to extend its commercial operations over the large, council-constructed car park on Creswick Road, which currently serves as the main COVID-19 testing facility in Ballarat.

