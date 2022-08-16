Truckie trapped, then flown to Melbourne, after crash south of Ballarat

Update 9.30am:
Police have confirmed a truck and a ute collided at the Rokewood intersection at 6.40am.
The driver of the Isuzu truck, a 50-year-old Norlane man, was trapped and had to be extricated.
He received serious injuries to the lower body and was flown to hospital in Melbourne.
The male driver of the Ford Ranger was uninjured.
Police said the cause of the collision is yet to be determined and an investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or with dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Earlier: A man - believed to be in his 50s - is being flown to a Melbourne hospital after a collision involving a small truck, south of Ballarat.
The accident happened on the intersection of the Rokewood-Shelford Road and Bells Road at Rokewood.
Emergency services were alerted just after 6.45am Wednesday.
Ambulance Victoria said one person was being treated for lower body injuries.
The SES confirmed the man was trapped for almost an hour and the road would be closed for quite some time as Bannockburn volunteers cleaned up debris.
Units called to the scene included the Geelong City FRV as well as CFA units from Shelford, Dereel and Rokewood.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
