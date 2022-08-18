The Courier
Home/Video

CHFL 2022 junior best and fairest night | live coverage

Updated August 18 2022 - 1:44am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carngham-Linton's Brody Benson (18/U) and Learmonth's Rohan Flowers (15/U) with their best-and-fairest awards on Wednesday night.

Carngham-Linton's Brody Benson has taken out the highest individual honour in the Central Highlands Football League 18/under, polling 32 votes to claim the league's best-and-fairest award.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.