Carngham-Linton's Brody Benson has taken out the highest individual honour in the Central Highlands Football League 18/under, polling 32 votes to claim the league's best-and-fairest award.
The young gun enjoyed a stellar season with the Saints, who narrowly missed out on double chance in the finals with a fifth-place finish.
"I was a little bit nervous tonight. The boys around me were sort of joking about it," Benson said.
"There are a lot of boys who I have played interleague with over the course of the year who deserved it too so I was never too sure."
Benson, who bases his game off of St Kilda stars Jack Steele and Jack Sinclair, was thankful for all the effort from those behind the scenes.
"Mum has been a big part of this year and obviously the club got around us boys a lot," Benson said.
"The coaches put in a lot of work with us which was really helpful."
Learmonth's Rohan Flowers ran away with the 15/under best-and-fairest award on Wednesday night, boasting an impressive eight best-on-ground performances to poll 35 votes.
"It is an amazing feeling. I was so nervous going into it," Flowers said.
"It is only my second year at Learmonth but it has been an incredible experience."
The Lakies finished fourth at the end of the home-and-away season, with Flowers' hard work during the off-season paying off.
"Last season was not really my best season. I knew I needed to improve," Flowers said.
"I tried my best to do as much as I could to get better and I felt like I did really well and knew I was going to be a chance."
