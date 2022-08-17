Truck crashes into Mair Street verandah

Emergency services are on scene after a truck crashed into a Mair Street building.
The incident, which appears to be minor, has taken out a corner support post for the on-street verandah at Cycle City, opposite the Gov Hub building.
Paramedics, highway patrol police and Ballarat City firefighters attended the scene after the incident, which occurred about 11.15am.
Traffic is flowing in in both directions along Mair Street.
Firefighters have taped off the scene, with the post no longer attached to the building.
There do not appear to be any injuries.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
