The Courier

Truck crashes into Mair Street verandah

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated August 17 2022 - 1:41am, first published 1:40am
Emergency services are on scene after a truck crashed into a Mair Street building.

Senior Journalist

