How you can watch this weekend's CHFL preliminary Finals

As the 2022 Central Highlands Football League finals series continues, The Courier is thrilled to announce it will be live streaming key finals matches each week.
During the 2022 season, The Courier live streamed a game each week, and is extending its coverage through the finals series.
Check out which games will be streamed each week, below.
PRELIMINARY FINALS:
Gordon v Dunnstown - Saturday, September 3 - 2.35pm, Buninyong Recreation Reserve
Hepburn v Springbank - Sunday, September 4 - 2.35pm, Learmonth Reserve.
GRAND FINAL:
*TEAMS TBC - Saturday, September 10, 2.45pm - MARS Stadium.
