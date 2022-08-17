Minor 'flood watch' issued ahead of rain, damaging winds

Towns to Ballarat's east are warned to batten down the hatches, with damaging winds forecast to hit the region on Thursday.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning on Wednesday morning, with areas including Daylesford currently in the warning zone.
Advertisement
"North to northwesterly winds are increasing ahead of an approaching cold front during Wednesday, peaking in strength as the cold front is passing during Thursday," the warning reads.
"Damaging winds, averaging 65 km/h with peak gusts of around 90 km/h are likely over the Otways and the Surf Coast, and the central ranges from the early hours of Thursday, then extending to the eastern ranges during Thursday morning."
The winds are expected to ease on Thursday afternoon.
Meanwhile, an 'Advice' message for a minor flood watch has been issued for the Moorabool, Barwon and Leigh Rivers.
The State Emergency Service advises minor flooding is possible from Thursday for the catchments.
"A frontal system will bring rainfall to the Flood Watch area from Thursday evening into Friday. Further rainfall is forecast during Saturday," the message said.
"Catchments in the Flood Watch area are wet as a result of the recent rainfall, with elevated river levels within some catchments."
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.