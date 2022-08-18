Sunbury's Josh Goater is set to make his AFL debut on Saturday when North Melbourne take on the Gold Coast Suns at Marvel Stadium.
The 19-year-old was drafted by the Kangaroos with the 22nd pick in the 2021 AFL Draft, alongside Melton South's Paul Curtis who joined North Melbourne with the 35th pick.
Goater has played 16 games with North Melbourne's VFL side this season, averaging over 15 disposals and four marks per game in roles throughout the midfield and across half back.
The lifelong Roos fan received the news in unique fashion, with teammate Luke McDonald hosting a quiz show with North Melbourne's first-year players.
Goater, who played NAB League with the Calder Cannons, is the last of six draftees from the 2021 pool to debut for North Melbourne.
Goater's news comes as Rebels graduate and three-time premiership player Daniel Rioli signed a five-year contract that will see him remain at Richmond until the end of the 2027 season.
The deal is set to make Rioli, who has played 135 games for Richmond since 2016, a Tiger for life.
"Walking into the club every day and seeing your teammates and all the brother boys I have formed strong ties with, it is pretty special," Rioli said.
"You get to see all your best mates, and you do not get to do that anywhere else. Probably the (other main) reason I signed as well is because I know the future is looking bright for us."
Rioli has enjoyed a sensational year across half back for the Tigers which has him in contention for an All-Australian spot.
Richmond ends its home-and-away season on Saturday night against Essendon.
