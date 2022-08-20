The Courier
Have Your Say

Opinion: What can create the Inner City Ballarat doesn't have?

By Michael Poulton
August 20 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concept plans for Bakery Hill include the possibility of parks and inner-city living.

Long before we knew about COVID-19, the Bakery Hill Master Plan was released with its vision: ".....the new destination for Ballarat - a cosy quarter within Ballarat's grand historic CBD - setting a standard for urban renewal which fully embraces the unique heritage canvas."

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.