Let us think again about people and where they live. If magically we could solve all our workforce issues in the next few years, where would all the new people who come to our city live? Where will the healthcare workers for a new expanded hospital live? Where will the students who in a few years time will be taking classes in the new inner city campus of Federation University live? Where will those who are looking for rentals live? And where will those most vulnerable, many whose need is for a 1 or 2 bedroom apartment live?