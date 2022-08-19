The Courier

Ballarat's western housing boom continues with proposed 480-dwelling site

By Caleb Cluff
August 19 2022 - 7:30pm
City's edge: This development site on Ballarat-Carngham Road pushes Ballarat's urban fringe to the edge of the farming districts in the west. Picture: BUXTON BALLARAT.

A new 32-hectare development site on Ballarat-Carngham Road could offer 480 homes on the edge of Ballarat's growth area if approved by council.

