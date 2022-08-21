More roadworks for Sebastopol loom, with City of Ballarat councillors to consider the tender for works along the major thoroughfare of Tait Street at Wednesday's ordinary meeting.
The $2 million project, involving the reconstruction of an 880-metre stretch of the roadway between the Crown Street/Tait Street roundabout and Walker Street, attracted five tender applications, with council officers settling on Ballarat-based company Pipecon Pty Ltd.
Tait Street has long been much-maligned by residents for its deep and "tyre-eating" potholes, earning mentions on the Facebook page 'Ballarat's Worst Roads', which now boasts over 1400 members.
Less than two weeks ago, one resident urged road users to exercise caution if driving down Tait Street, having noticed "some pretty deep potholes" reappear. Others cited significant damage to vehicles caused by potholes along the road that had been concealed by water.
Though the Tait Street works are not expressly cited in council's 2022/23 budget, some $14.7 million has been allocated for road maintenance over the next financial year.
Interestingly, the same budget papers make reference to "service performance indicators", which rank community satisfaction with Ballarat's sealed local roads 49 out of 100.
Ballarat Residents and Ratepayers Association president Bruce Crawford, who recently started a parliamentary petition on the need for greater investment in Ballarat roads, said he was surprised the figure wasn't much lower, and questioned how the figure was arrived at.
"To be frank, I'm really surprised it's that high," he said. "If I had to hazard a guess, I would have thought probably half that, so much less."
"There are a lot of people in the community who are disgruntled and disillusioned with the state of the roads in Ballarat. It'd be relevant to ask how many people were actually surveyed, because that's what counts in the end."
The City of Ballarat has predicted community satisfaction with its local roads will rise to 58 out of 100 come June 30 next year.
Members of the community can report potholes and other road damage to council.
