The Courier

Tait Street earmarked for $2 million fix

By Maeve McGregor
Updated August 21 2022 - 11:18pm, first published 11:00pm
Potholes along Tait Street, Sebastopol. Picture Kate Healy

More roadworks for Sebastopol loom, with City of Ballarat councillors to consider the tender for works along the major thoroughfare of Tait Street at Wednesday's ordinary meeting.

