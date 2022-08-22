The Courier
Have Your Say

High hopes for Commonwealth Games bid as Tehan ramps up campaign

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated August 22 2022 - 3:23am, first published 3:08am
It's time: MP Dan Tehan with Olympic and Commonwealth Games medallist Judy Pollock are making a push to get the Commonwealth Games for Port Fairy and Warrnambool.

Ballarat is facing off a late dash from Victoria's South-west to host the Commonwealth Games marathon in 2026, as the anticipation builds before a decision expected this week.

Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

