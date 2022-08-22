Ballarat is facing off a late dash from Victoria's South-west to host the Commonwealth Games marathon in 2026, as the anticipation builds before a decision expected this week.
The City of Ballarat last month launched its formal bid to play host to the biggest spectacle of any international athletics event when Victoria hosts the games but more recently Warrnambool has pushed for a slice of the athletics pie with a bid for the major long-distance event.
Ballarat's key arguments include a tradition in long distance events, an ability to stage all athletics in the one place and a once-in-a-lifetime chance to show Ballarat to the rest of the world .
But South-west leaders have urged the state government to "share the love around", with calls ramping up for the south-west to host the Commonwealth Games marathon.
Wannon MP Dan Tehan said there were "strong rumours" the location of the marathon for the 2026 games would be announced this week.
"My hope is that we will see the Premier and the Commonwealth Games team in Warrnambool to make the announcement if it's going to be this week," he said.
Mr Tehan said the state government knew Warrnambool and the south-west were keen to be involved in the games.
And while the city council had only put in its official bid about a week ago, it had been in discussions with the state government, he said.
"They know we've got a strong interest," Mr Tehan said.
"Ballarat have got worried because they are trying to make sure we don't get it."
Mr Tehan said Ballarat already had a lot of Commonwealth Games events and called on organisers to include the south-west.
"Why not share the love around?" he said.
Mr Tehan said while the Commonwealth Games committee would start to make some decisions from this week, events needed to be held outside Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo.
"The Commonwealth Games needed to be a Games for all Victorians," he said.
"The marathon should be run in south-west Victoria between Warrnambool and Port Fairy.
"It would showcase the most spectacular part of the state.
"It would demonstrate that the government understands that the success of the games will be largely due to the success of all Victorians feeling a part of it and knowing that they are being considered for events."
Mr Tehan said he would be writing to the new head of the Commonwealth Games, Peggy O'Neal, and making sure that it was understood that we want an event in our part of the world.
"We want an event in south-west Victoria and we think the marathon would be a great start," he said.
Hockey, shooting, basketball and cycling lead-up events and training bases were also on the region's wish-list.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
