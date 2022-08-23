Ballarat City FC player-manager Michael Trigger was the match-winner for his NPL3 side on Saturday, with an all-time performance against North Sunshine saving City FC from relegation in the last round of the season.
In a must-win affair at Morshead Park, Trigger scored all three goals in Ballarat's 3-nil win over North Sunshine in what was City FC's best win all year.
"It was one of our most complete performances for the year application-wise," Trigger said.
"Thankfully we got some reward for how far the club has progressed over the last 12 months."
City FC went into half-time boasting a 1-nil advantage thanks to Trigger's opening goal in the 34th minute, before the player-manager scored again in the 79th and 84th minute.
"You play competitive sport to be involved in games with a lot on the line like that one," he said.
"It was a game that had that pressure and meant a lot to the players involved, it was the perfect result to end the year."
Trigger hoped the positive result could provide a building block for the club for the next year.
"From an on-field and footballing perspective, when I took over as manager we only had a squad of around 30 players but ended the year with over 40 players," Trigger said.
"On field success drives people into wanting to be involved with the club so being able to remain in NPL is a massive step towards the long-term goals the club has."
The win was made even more special as the club enjoyed a season-high turnout from fans for Diversity Round.
"We had a really good day with sponsors, board members and others coming in on Saturday because of the significance of Diversity Round," Trigger said.
"It is obviously a cause we are really passionate about because of the diversity that comes within the game that we play."
Ballarat City FC wrapped up its 2022 NPL3 campaign with five wins, four draws and 13 losses to finish 10th and avoid relegation.
