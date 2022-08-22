The Courier

Ashley Lapham, 23, pleads guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to involving a child in production of abuse material

By Ellie Mitchell
August 22 2022
A man in his 20s' has been charged after he blackmailed a child to send him naked photographs through a video game they both played. Stock image.

A man who blackmailed a pre-teen boy into sending nude photos after they met playing a popular online video game has faced court.

